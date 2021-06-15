A further 10 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 127,917.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there were also another 7,673 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The number of patients in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level for more than a month, new figures show. A total of 1,136 patients were in hospital on June 13 – up 18% from a week earlier. It is the highest number since May 7.

Listen to the coronavirus podcast

The figures were published on Tuesday afternoon on the government’s coronavirus dashboard. At the peak of the second wave of the virus, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 in the UK stood at a record 39,249, on January 18.

England

Government data shows that eight more people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 112,507.

A further 6,486 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in England to 3,994,408.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded two deaths of coronavirus patients and 974 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish government figures show.

The number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 7,683.

The daily test positivity rate is 5%, down from 5.2% the previous day.

A total of 137 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 128 on Sunday, with 17 patients in intensive care – no change.

So far, 3,531,461 people in Scotland have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,470,18 have received their second dose.

The Scottish government noted IT issues at Public Health Scotland on Tuesday mean vaccination figures may be an under-estimate and any missing data will be added to Wednesday’s statistics.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 98 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 214,102. No new deaths have been reported and the death roll remains at 5,572.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland but a further 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 123,981.