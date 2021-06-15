A damning report by an independent panel has accused the Metropolitan Police of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

The Metropolitan Police’s first objective was to “protect itself” for failing to acknowledge its many failings since Mr Morgan’s murder, panel chairman Baroness Nuala O’Loan said.

The police force owes Mr Morgan’s family, and the public, an apology for not confronting its systemic failings and those of individual officers, the panel’s report said.

Father-of-two Mr Morgan, who worked as a private investigator, was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.

The report found: “Concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the organisation’s public image, is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit and constitutes a form of institutional corruption."

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "We deeply regret that no-one has been convicted of Daniel’s murder. We have not stopped pursuing justice.

"We accept corruption was a major factor in the failure of the 1987 investigation. This compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family and for this we apologise. "The report is extremely detailed covering 34 years and multiple police operations. We will respond in more detail later today."

The report, a culmination of eight years of work, was compiled by an independent panel set up in 2013 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May.

In a statement through their lawyer, the family of Mr Morgan said: “We welcome the recognition that we – and the public at large – have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day.”

Their lawyer added that there has been a “culture of cover up and corruption” in the police force and the family “found ourselves lied to, let down, bullied", which amounted to "nothing less than torture”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons the “deeply alarming” report revealed examples of “corrupt behaviour” and a “litany of mistakes” by the Metropolitan Police that “irreparably damaged the chances of successful prosecution.”

She described the case as “one of the most devastating episodes in the history of the Metropolitan Police”.

“Police corruption is a betrayal of everything policing stands for in this country. It erodes public confidence in our entire criminal justice system. It undermines democracy and civilised society," she told MPs.

Other key points raised in the report, that runs to 1,200 pages, include:

the initial investigation into the murder was heavily criticised, with the murder scene not searched and left unguarded, and alibis not sought for suspects;

a later probe by an external force, Hampshire, was found to have been compromised by the inclusion of a senior Met officer on the team;

the panel called for police officers to be required to declare membership of organisations like the freemasons when they join the service;

it also called for vetting processes to be tightened, as well as protections for whistleblowers;

it also criticised the Met for then Assistant Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s initial refusal to grant access to a police internal data system HOLMES and the most sensitive information.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of this London pub in March 1987.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over Mr Morgan’s death, with the Metropolitan Police admitting in 2011 corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

Two years later, Mrs May announced the independent panel was being set up to examine the case.

The report was due to be released in May this year, but a last-minute intervention by the Home Office sparked a furious row with the panel and Mr Morgan’s family.

Daniel Morgan's mother, Isobel Hulsmann, sister Jane Royds and brother Alistair Morgan leaving the Old Bailey in 2011. Credit: PA

Officials said parts of the report may need to be kept secret due to national security or human rights concerns, but the panel insisted it had already worked with lawyers and Metropolitan Police security experts over eight years.

It said the intervention was “unnecessary” and “not consistent with the panel’s independence”.

Mr Morgan’s family branded the delay “a kick in the teeth” and called on Home Secretary Priti Patel “to try to understand her limited role in relation to the panel and the need for sensitivity and basic human decency in the exercise of her powers”.