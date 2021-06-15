Kopparberg and OVO Energy amongst businesses pulling adverts from GB News

Several businesses have withdrawn adverts from the UK's newest television channel, GB News, amid complaints its stance on cultural issues does not align with their values.

GB News launched on Sunday with backing from several investors in the US and Dubai and is being headed by former BBC presenter and Sunday Times editor Andrew Neil.

Cider producer Kopparberg was among the businesses to say they were withdrawing advertising from the channel.

In a tweet they said: "We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent. Kopparberg is a drink for everyone."Stop Funding Hate, which has been campaigning to get businesses to pull adverts from GB News said OVO Energy, Ikea, Nivea, the Open University and Grolsh have also all reportedly stopped working with the channel.

OVO Energy said they had a policy "not to advertise on platforms which do not align with our values".

An Ikea spokesperson told iNews the company “has not knowingly advertised on GB News” and has suspended all paid display advertising while it investigates.“We have safeguards in place to prevent our advertising from appearing on platforms that are not in line with our humanistic values and vision to side with the many people,” they added.

“We are in the process of investigating how this may have occurred to ensure it won’t happen again in future, and have suspended paid display advertising in the meantime.”

Beer producer Grolsch said in response to a message from a campaigner it would “do everything we possibly can” to stop its adverts appearing on the channel.

The controversy comes from the channel's aims to fight "cancel culture" and present news to audiences that in their view are not reflected in the current British broadcast media landscape.

GB News has said it wants to fight cancel culture Credit: PA

Cancel culture is the idea that some people are cancelled (which can result in the person being swarmed on social media and face real life repercussions) when they express a viewpoint that some consider offensive.

Mr Neil said when GB News launched it would “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture” and give a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced.”

Some people have said GB News is aiming to be a Fox News - the hugely successful and controversial right-wing US television channel - of the UK, but it is a claim the channel rejects.

Presenter Simon McCoy said such comparisons were "unfortunate."

The former BBC News Channel anchor said: “This unfortunate Fox News analogy, it seemed to take root in some parts of the Twittersphere, and that’s a shame because it just misunderstands exactly what we’re doing. And the only way we can disprove it is to go on air and be what we want to be.”