A cashier was killed after a customer opened fire in an argument over wearing face masks in a supermarket in Atlanta.

Three people were injured in the shooting on Monday, which happened inside Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur, a city in Georgia, US.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said several people were inside the store when the shooting happened. A female cashier was killed when a man opened fire.

"There was some confrontation, argument — I'm not sure exactly what — in reference to the wearing of masks, at which time the subject pulled out a weapon and shot the cashier," Maddox said at a news conference.

The shooter was identified as Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., 30, of Palmetto, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency believes Tucker got into an argument with the cashier and left the store without buying anything. But he returned inside and shot her.

“Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A security worker exchanged fire with the suspect and both were injured, the sheriff said.

Tucker was arrested as he tried to crawl out the front entrance of the supermarket.

Maddox said the security guard was hit twice by but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to a medical centre where he is in stable condition.

Another cashier was grazed by a bullet. She was treated for her injury at the scene.