The quarantine period for people travelling from Britain into Ireland will double from five to 10 days in response to the spread of the Delta Covid variant.

Travellers who are unvaccinated or who have had just one jab must stay at a designated address and get two negative PCR tests during the 10-day period before they can leave.

Legislation is being drafted to bring the new guidelines into force within days, several Irish newspapers are reporting.

Currently, those entering Ireland from Britain who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for at least five days, then get a negative PCR test, before they can move around freely.

“The Delta variant in the UK is a concern. It’s likely, subject to cabinet agreeing, that we will change our recommendations on people arriving from the UK, just for this period, as there is a concern with this variant," Ireland's transport minister Eamon Ryan told RTE's Morning Ireland. “It will be a tightening, rather than being able to release yourself from self-quarantine after five days; we’re saying now make that 10 days, on the back of two PCR tests to show negative.”

It's understood British travellers will have to take the PCR tests on day five and day 10.

Fully vaccinated travellers will have to remain at a stated address for five days get a negative test before they can end their quarantine.

The Delta, formerly Indian, variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK - accounting for about 90% of new cases.

It is also up to 60% more transmissable than the Alpha, or Kent, variant.

Such is the concern in the UK of the spread of the Delta variant that Boris Johnson this week confirmed the planned unlocking of final restrictions on June 21 would be pushed back by a month.

What are the current rules for travelling to Ireland:

If you are going to Ireland from overseas, including if you are travelling onwards to Northern Ireland, you must complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form. Failure to complete this form is an offence.

If you arrive via Northern Ireland and have been overseas in the 14 days prior to your arrival in Ireland, then you must complete an electronic COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form online.

Overseas visitors are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours before taking a flight or ferry.

There are no travel restrictions on Irish visitors to the UK.