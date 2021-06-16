Covid hospitalisations up 48% in the past week, health secretary tells MPs

Hospitalisations for coronavirus have increased by 48% over the past week but deaths are not rising, according to the Health Secretary.

The Delta variant, which originated in India, now accounts for 96% of new cases and has led to the government having to postpone the fourth stage of the roadmap.

The strain is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant and a single dose of the vaccine is believed to be less effective at preventing symptomatic illness from the variant.

Matt Hancock said the majority of those going into hospital with the virus in the past week had not had a dose of the vaccine.

Less than 15% of those going into hospital have had two doses of the vaccine and one-fifth have had one dose. The rest have not yet had a dose of the vaccine.

Listen to our Covid podcast, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

Speaking in Parliament as MPs debated the extension of the lockdown by four weeks, Mr Hancock said: "Unfortunately there has been a significant change since we started on our journey down the road map in February.

"A new variant has given the virus extra legs - both because it spreads more easily and because there's some evidence that the risk of hospitalisation is higher than for the Alpha variant, which was of course previously dominant in this country."

He added: "We don't yet know the extent to which the link between hospitalisation and deaths has been broken, so we propose to give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them."

In response to concerns from Conservative MPs that the lockdown easing could be postponed again in July, Mr Hancock said: "The number of people dying each day in England is actually slightly falling at the moment, thank goodness, and there has not been a rise in the number of deaths following the rise in the case rate which started about three weeks ago.

"Within a couple of weeks we will know whether that continues to be flat or whether it rises a little, it has risen a little in Scotland... I just warn, put that warning there, but that is precisely the sort of data we'd be looking at, at the two-week point."

He added: "The goal on which we hang the decision ahead of the 19th July is one of delivering the vaccines and we have a very high degree of confidence that we can deliver the vaccines that we think are needed in order then to be able to take step four on 19th July."

Mr Hancock said the majority of those in hospital were under the age of 50 and had yet had the chance to take both doses of the vaccine.

Listen to our politics podcast, Calling Peston: