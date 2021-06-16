MPs have approved the delay of the June 21 reopening in England by four weeks to July 19.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure from Conservative MPs over the extension of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Johnson was spared a defeat as the Labour party backed his plans to delay so-called Freedom Day by four weeks.

It is hoped that the delay will buy more time for younger people to get vaccinated. People aged 21 and over are now being invited to book their jabs.

MPs voted 461 to 60, a majority of 401, on Wednesday to approve regulations delaying the easing of restrictions.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Tory MPs, including Philip Davies and William Wragg, challenged Mr Johnson on whether July 19 would be a "terminus" date for the lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also faced criticism over the delay.

Mr Johnson said he did not want to see coronavirus restrictions last forever but “a little more time” was needed to vaccinate millions more people to tackle the spread of the Delta variant.

Coronavirus: What you need to know - Can you refuse to work next to an unvaccinated colleague?

Most Covid-19 restrictions in England will remain in place for another four weeks - limits on numbers for sports events, theatres and cinemas will remain place, nightclubs will stay closed and people will be asked to continue working from home where possible.

However, the limit of 30 people at weddings and wakes will be lifted, with capacity dictated by the number of people a venue can hold while maintaining social distancing.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced on Tuesday that the nation is likely to also delay the easing of lockdown, which had originally been planned for June 28.