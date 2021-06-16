The number of people in their 20s in England eligible to book their Covid-19 vaccination has increased again, with those aged over-21 now invited to come forward.

People aged 21 and 22 are able to book for the first time using the National Bookings Service.

It comes as the government races to vaccinate every adult in the country before July 19, when the next stage of England's lockdown easing has been delayed until.

The head of the NHS in England said on Tuesday all adults in England should be able to book their first coronavirus jab by the end of the week.

Sir Simon Stevens told the NHS Confederation conference on Tuesday that the NHS will “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the “greatest extent possible” over the next four weeks during the extension of lockdown.

The NHS said that from Wednesday it will contact 972,000 21- and 22-year-olds to invite them to book their vaccination.

It means only 18 to 20-year-olds are left to get the call up.

Dr Emily Lawson, lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: “The largest ever NHS vaccination campaign is in the home stretch of the first dose rollout.

“The vaccine is the most important step you can take to protect yourself, your friends and family so it’s really important everybody in the latest eligible groups books themselves in to get their jab and plays their part in this huge national effort.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We’re almost at the final hurdle of offering lifesaving jabs to all UK adults, with both vaccines providing the fullest possible protection against symptoms, serious illness and hospitalisation from this awful virus and moving us a step closer to beating this pandemic.

“I urge everyone aged 21 and over to get your vaccines booked in as soon as possible to not only secure this extra defence for yourself, but to protect your loved ones too.”