Daily coronavirus cases in the UK have risen above 9,000 for the first time since late February.

The government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 9,055 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. This is the highest number since 9,985 cases were reported on February 25.The government also said a further nine people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This brings the UK total to 127,926. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England Figures show that another 7,642 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 4,001,803.

Eight further deaths were recorded in England. The total death toll is now 112,515. Wales No further people in Wales died within 28 days of a positive test, which means the death toll has remained at 5,572.

There were 141 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales. The total number of cases in Wales since the start of the pandemic is now 214,243. Scotland 1,129 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in Scotland, bringing the total in the country to 249,644.

The overall number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak is 7,684 - in the last 24 hours, only one further death was reported. Northern Ireland No new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland but a further 143 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 124,124.