A plumbing company will introduce a mandatory requirement for all staff to have received a Covid-19 vaccine and will fire staff who refuse without a valid reason. From 1 January, any employee of Pimlico Plumbers who has not received the vaccination will have their employment with the company terminated, unless they have a legitimate health reason as to why they can’t receive the vaccine. Charlie Mullins, founder and chairman of Pimlico Plumbers, said: “Any staff currently employed by Pimlico who have not had the jab by January 1 will be given the boot to protect our staff and customers and for the good of the country. “Firing people who refuse to have the jab may seem a bit strong, and it is, but for good reason. “In vaccines we have the tool to open up every part of society, so let’s get on with it the whole population needs to be vaccinated, it’s as simple as that. These cowards should be marked out for what they are, selfish people who are happy to see a country, and the livelihoods of the people within it, go belly up. “If people don’t want to take part in society, that’s their business; stay home and play on your Xbox or keep twitching the curtains while the rest of us get to work."

The move comes amid reports the government will soon make it mandatory for care home workers to have the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination programme is part of the government's roadmap plan to allow the easing of restrictions. Mr Mullins added: “The month-long delay of Freedom Day on June 21 may not seem like much to those clutching desperately at their furlough money and keen stay at home wrapped in their Covid blankets, doing half a job. But to many, especially those in the hospitality industry, it was the death knell ringing for their businesses. “Covid knows nor understands any rules or boundaries, so why should we? All gloves must come off. “Having a vaccination should be mandatory. Those who say it isn’t possible, or undermines human rights, are wrong; almost anything is possible.”