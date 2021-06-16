Boris Johnson called Matt Hancock "f*****g hopeless" in WhatsApp messages with Dominic Cummings, his former adviser has claimed.

Mr Cummings posted a series of screenshots of messages with a contact purporting to be the prime minister.

In one message from March 27 2020, the contact appearing to be Mr Johnson says the handling of testing was "totally f*****g hopeless", in another he says "it's Hancock. He has been hopeless".

A contact purporting to be Mr Johnson says Mr Hancock "has been hopeless". Credit: Dominic Cummings

A further message suggests Mr Johnson considered removing health secretary Mr Hancock from some of his responsibilities and replacing him with Michael Gove.

The message reads: "I can't think of anything except taking Hancock off and putting Gove on."

The contact appears to use an expletive before calling Mr Hancock "hopeless".

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a bitter power struggle in No 10, has targeted much of his criticism since leaving at the health secretary.

In a hearing before the joint Science and Technology committee last month, he said he had told the prime minister to fire Mr Hancock on multiple occasions.

In another message, the contact appearing to be Mr Johnson appears to want to remove some of the Health Secretary's responsibilities.

The messages are Mr Cummings' first attempt to publish supporting evidence since his select committee appearance where he accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes and "criminal, disgraceful behaviour" on testing.

Mr Hancock has denied the Brexit campaigner's allegations and said last week it was "telling" that he was yet to provide the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee with written evidence.

