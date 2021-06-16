Russian President Vladimir Putin has said opposition leader Alexei Navalny got what he deserved when he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Mr Putin’s most ardent political foe was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin - an accusation that Russian officials reject.

In February, the Moscow court ordered the Russian opposition leader to prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

Speaking on Wednesday after a summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Mr Putin said Mr Navalny received his due punishment for violating the terms of his probation, adding that he was aware that he was facing a prison sentence when he returned to Russia.

Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

"He deliberately moved to be arrested," Mr Putin said, sticking to his habit of not mentioning Mr Navalny by name.

Last week, a Moscow court outlawed the organisations founded by My Navalny by labelling them as extremist, the latest move in a campaign to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for Parliament in September.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden said he will continue to raise concerns about cases like Navalny's.

Mr Biden adds that he’ll keep on airing concerns about issues of "fundamental human rights because that’s what we are."

He also stressed human rights issues in his meeting with Mr Putin - including the cases of two Americans who he said are "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia.

Mr Putin, left, and Mr Biden shake hands as they arrive for the summit Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Mr Putin said talks with Mr Biden were constructive and there was no hostility on either side.

"Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer," Mr Putin said.

"The conversation was rather constructive," he added.

The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and a top foreign aide each.

Russia has long called for the start of strategic stability talks to potentially replace the New START treaty limiting nuclear weapons after it expires in 2026.

Washington broke off talks with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and its military intervention in support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.