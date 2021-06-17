Air Quality: Forecasting pollution

Play video

Air pollution is one of the largest causes of preventable death in the UK and globally, and it leads to costs to the health service measured in billions of pounds per year and leads to a reduction in life expectancy on average of perhaps nine months to a year Prof. Alastair Lewis, National Centre for Atmospheric Science

Getting out in the fresh air has become increasingly important to many of us.

But the question has to be asked - how fresh is the air we are breathing?

The air around us can have a serious impact on our health - with an estimated 28,000 to 36,000 deaths a year caused by long term exposure to man-made air pollution.

But what are the causes?

Professor Alastair Lewis is from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science and says some of the causes can be surprising:

Anything from burning fuel, to agriculture, to dust from the Sahara Desert can affect the air we breath. The consequences can be very serious.

Short-term effects:

exacerbation of asthma

coughing and wheezing

shortness of breath

Long-term effects

stroke

lung cancer

respiratory disease

cardiovascular disease

Professor Jonathan Grigg is a Professor of Paediatric and Environmental Medicine, he says the impact of poor air quality can be felt before birth, and beyond.

Some places will always struggle with air quality owing to locations being close to traffic or certain types of manufacturing.

At other times the pollution is more wide spread, affecting large parts of the country.

When this is the case an "Air Quality Forecast" can help with decisions about how best to stay healthy.

Maps, like the example below, can pre-warn when air pollution will be particularly bad.

Air pollution map

The advice about what to do in different areas will then depend on your own health concerns:

Pollution - advice

It is clear that we all need to be aware of the quality fo the air around us - and the actions to take when pollution can have an effect on our health.

