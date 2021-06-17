Having had both jabs of Covid vaccination could be the key to holidaying overseas this summer, reports have suggested.

The government is looking for ways in which Brits can get abroad safely, with the current traffic light system sharply criticised by holidaymakers and the travel industry alike.

According the The Telegraph, ministers are considering proposals that could allow people who have had both jabs to avoid quarantine on their return from amber list countries - but testing will still be required.

If brought in, the measure would effectively make amber list countries green for those who have had both jabs - extending quarantine-free travel drastically.

Spain, Portugal, France and Italy are all currently on the UK’s amber list meaning travel is allowed only in "extreme circumstances" and travellers face a 10 day quarantine upon return.

A government spokesperson confirmed ministers were continuing to look "for a safe return to international travel" guided by "public health".

"Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under constant review, and based on a range of health factors.

"Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel."

Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

It comes as pressure mounts on ministers to allow travel abroad once more.

Airline Ryanair along with the owner of Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, are reportedly preparing to take legal action against the government over its international travel traffic light system.

The legal action to be brought by Ryanair and the Manchester Airport Group will call for more transparency over how Whitehall decides which countries qualify for the green list, the BBC said.

Ryanair boss: 'All this green, amber, red is just a red herring'

Michael O'Leary, chief executive at Ryanair, told ITV News earlier this month - before Portugal was moved to the amber list - that the traffic light system was "a red herring" and "confusing".

"The reality is, the vast majority of the UK population is now vaccinated.

"The problem with these traffic lights is they don't work - people are either vaccinated or their not."

"It's bonkers."

He called for simplicity in the system.

