England boss Gareth Southgate has said Harry Maguire will be involved in the squad in Friday's Euro game against Scotland, having been out since May with an ankle injury.

The Three Lions boss said: "Harry will be involved tomorrow, the decision we have got to make is whether he is ready to start.

"We are really pleased with his progress, he has trained with the team for four or five days now and he has had no reaction.

"He is on a really good path. We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in."

Speaking to ITV Sport, Southgate said: "We know what surrounds the game, we know the importance for our supports, we know the desire we have as a team but we have to play well."

He added: "We've got to focus on playing, everything else is noise, we have to prepare for a physical challenge and we've got to stand up to that but we have to play and that's key."

When asked about whether he had drawn inspiration from previous matches, England captain Harry Kane said: "That's such a good game in the history of English football.

"Obviously Gaza's goal is one of the greatest an Englishman has every scored in the European competition so there's nice memories to take from that.

"But, obviously, for us, we just need to focus on this one, we expecting a tough game against a good side so that's all we can do."

Kane continued: "If we're going to go far in this tournament we need everyone doing well, everyone scoring, getting assists, clean sheets are very important which is what we got.

"For me and the whole squad, I want everyone scoring goals or affecting the game and Raz did a great finish on the weekend."

He added that his focus and priority is about training to become better each day during the tournament.

He said: "Just about training, training the way I train everyday, try and be the best, try and improve every day.

"When I play I try and give my best for the team, I think that's what everyone is doing at the moment and I'm sure there will be rotation in the tournament and everyone is just waiting for their chance to make an impact."