The Home Office has apologised to a renowned British cellist who performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding for accidentally cancelling his passport.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was the first black winner of the BBC Young Musician Award in 2016, said he applied for a new passport recently to help with international travel after Brexit.

To his shock, the 22-year-old’s passport was cancelled on its return, leaving him unable to play in “engagements” to which he was contracted, he told 240,000 followers on his Facebook page.

After going public with his problems – and, he says, “constant calls” with no explanation – the Home Office reinstated his passport.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise to Mr Kanneh-Mason for any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident, which was due to human error.

“We have now issued him with a replacement passport.”

Mr Kanneh-Mason shared a picture of his new passport on Thursday morning, thanking fans for “help and support”.

His initial post, published on his page on Wednesday at midday, was shared hundreds of times with more than 250 commenting on it.

In it, he said: “Applied for an additional British Passport with the approval of Home Office to assist with applications for visas and international work permits in this post #Brexit #Covid world along with my sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

“Appointments 15 (minutes) apart, identical paperwork submitted. She receives original passport and second one within a week.

"Mine comes back cancelled 10th June (expiry 2029). Since then, despite constant calls I have NO explanation, NO forthcoming assistance and NO way of playing the engagements I am contracted to play.”

Mr Kanneh-Mason is highly respected and in 2016 was the subject of a BBC Four documentary titled Young, Gifted and Classical: The Making of a Maestro.