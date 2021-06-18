Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game, went to visit his teammates immediately after being discharged from hospital.

The Danish Football Association said in a Twitter message the footballer had been through a "successful operation" and was discharged from Rigshospitalet in Copenhagan.

It said Eriksen also visited his teammates in Helsingor city in Denmark and he will then go home to spend time with his family.

It also shared a message from Eriksen that read: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

"It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say, I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

The 29-year-old has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

There was a huge show of support for Eriksen during Denmark's game against Belgium on Thursday, ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia reports

Play video

The federation previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.

A tribute was held for him during Denmark’s second game against Belgium on Thursday. Play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause in the stadium.

Denmark lost its first two games but if it wins its final Group B game with Russia, it still has a chance to make it to the round of 16.