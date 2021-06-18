Eighteen arrests made in London after England v Scotland draw

More than a dozen arrests have been made in London as police dealt with football fans following the much-anticipated England v Scotland Euros match.

Massive crowds congregated in Leicester Square in central London before and after the goalless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted: “No Scotland, no party”.

The Metropolitan Police said 18 males had been arrested as part of the overall policing operation.

The arrests included for racial aggravation, drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault on a police officer.

Police gather as Scotland fans celebrate in Glasgow Credit: Robert Perry/PA

A spokesperson for the force said: “As a result of the policing operation today in relation to the football, 18 people have been arrested so far by officers. All of those arrested were male.

“Arrests were mainly in central London and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium.

“Offences included violence and disorder, possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster), racial aggravation, drunk and disorderly and assault of a police officer, who suffered minor injuries.”