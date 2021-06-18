England are hoping to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages as the oldest rivalry in international football continues on Friday night against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

The historic fixture takes on more significance, with England looking to build on a winning start to Group D over Croatia and Scotland aiming to bounce back and revelling in being the underdogs after losing to Czech Republic.

Here's everything you need to know about the match, the time, the TV channel and how you can enjoy the match in a Covid-safe way:

What channel is showing the England v Scotland game?

The England v Scotland match will be shown live on ITV and STV - coverage begins at 7pm on Friday. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Football fans in Leicester Square, London ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

What time is the England v Scotland game?

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, 18 June at 8pm BST at Wembley.

Can I go to the pub with my mates to watch the match?

In England, up to six people from six households (or two households of any size) can meet in a pub.

However, in Scotland this may be different depending on where you are and the Covid alert level of that area.

Scotland fans at Edinburgh Waverley railway station as they prepare to travel to London. Credit: PA

In Level Zero areas - including Orkney, Shetland and all islands in the Highlands - 10 people from four households can meet indoors.

In Level One areas - including Aberdeen, Borders, Falkirk, Fife - eight people from three households can meet indoors.

In Level Two areas - including Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling - six people from three households can meet indoors.

In Level Two areas of Scotland, including Euro 2020 host city Glasgow, pubs must operate two-hour pre-booked slots and close indoors at 22:30 BST.

Are there any fan zones that I can go to watch the game?

The official UEFA fan zone in England is in central London at Trafalgar Square.

Entry is free, however tickets have been allocated via ballot with the majority going to key-workers during the pandemic. It will screen all England games plus the semi-finals and final.

Can I go to a mates house to watch the match? How many people are allowed?

Yes. However the Covid rules differ between countries.

If you are meeting indoors or outdoors you should maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly.

In England, up to six people from multiple houses (or two households of any size) can gather inside - up to 30 outdoors maintaining social distancing.

England fans at Vinegar Yard, London. Credit: PA

In Scotland, domestic indoor and outdoor rules depend on which Covid alert level your area is in.

What about the other nations?

In Wales, an exclusive extended household of up to three households can mix in private homes and up to 30 people outdoors, maintaining social distancing.

In Northern Ireland, up to six people from two households can meet in a private home - up to 15 people from three households can meet in private gardens.

When was the last time England played Scotland and why is it so significant?

The Auld Enemy meet in a tournament for the first time since Euro '96 when the old Wembley hosted England's 2-0 victory.

The game was made famous for Paul Gascoigne's fantastic individual goal and dentist chair celebration, not to mention Uri Gellar's claim he moved the ball when Gary McAllister missed a penalty for Scotland.

Like 25 years ago, England will go into the game as strong favourites but Scotland under Steve Clarke have become a resilient side with plenty of Premier League quality, such as Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay.

The Scots will have 2,600 inside Wembley, out of the 22,500 permitted due to Covid regulations. They may not have the numbers but they have thousands of fans in London and the bagpipes ready to be heard.

