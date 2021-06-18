England and Scotland fans are predicted to buy 14.8 million pints today as 20,000 Tartan Army fans are expected to travel to London ahead of tonight's crunch Euro 2020 match.

The Three Lions and Tartan Army fans are expected to down 3.4 million pints in pubs during the 90 minutes alone, according to the The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

A dispersal order has been imposed in central London after police said they expected "anti-social behaviour" with thousands of football fans in the capital.

Some fans, who were draped in flags, have been photographed diving into the William Shakespeare fountain in Leicester Square.

Scotland fans show their support in Leicester Square, London ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match. Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police said it would take action in an effort to bring down anticipated crime in the area.

The dispersal order is in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3pm on Saturday in the West End area "in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of members of the public being caused alarm harassment and distress and the occurrence of criminality in the local area", the Met Police said.

From playing bagpipes to singing and dressing in kilts, a group of Scottish Tartan Army fans are going on tour as their team plays in the Euros for the first time in more than 20 years.

Travelling in a motorhome decked out with all things Scotland and Tartan Army quotes, the dedicated fans set off from Caithness last week and are now in Wembley.

Tartan Army on tour: Scottish fans celebrate Scotland playing in the Euros for the first time in 23 years

One of the fans, who has followed Scotland to two World Cups – France in 1998 and Italy in 1990 - spoke to ITV News outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated game on Friday.

"It's very important for Scotland, we didn't get off to the very best of starts obviously...[Scotland are] underdogs big time," Martin Nicholson said.

"Scotland, a point...is not a disaster. I do believe that Scotland can get something out of the game.

"We have a really good team spirit, the lads will try their very best for the nation and we will try our very best for the nation, as fans. No more we can give. Expectations: Scotland 2-1."

The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96 - when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.

Harry Kane speaks of the England and Scotland history in football

When asked about whether he had drawn inspiration from previous matches, England captain Harry Kane told ITV: "That's such a good game in the history of English football.

"Obviously Gaza's goal is one of the greatest an Englishman has every scored in the European competition so there's nice memories to take from that.

"But, obviously, for us, we just need to focus on this one, we expecting a tough game against a good side so that's all we can do."

