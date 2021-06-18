A Greek man who claimed his British wife was murdered in a burglary has confessed to the killing and tried to fake the crime scene by placing his baby next to the body of the dead mother, police said.

Caroline Crouch, 20, a British national who grew up in Greece, was found dead in a bedroom on May 11 after her husband reported a burglary to police.

The 33-year-old helicopter pilot and flight instructor, Babis Anagnostopoulos - who is charged with the murder of his wife - claimed they had been tied up by burglars who broke into their home 10.5 miles east of Athens.

He claimed he "begged" burglars not to harm his family and that the gang fled with cash.

Anagnostopoulos was led in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest to an Athens court on Friday and will return next week to give evidence. Credit: AP

Anagnostopoulos admitted to killing Crouch and expressed remorse for his actions, his lawyer told reporters.

The pilot Anagnostopoulos was led in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest to an Athens court on Friday and will return next week to give evidence.

Anagnostopoulos is also accused of choking the family dog to death with its lead and tying his and his dead wife's hands to try to fake the scene of a burglary.

Their baby daughter was not harmed.

Police arrested the 33-year-old late on Thursday after he attended a memorial service on the Aegean Sea island of Alonissos, where she grew up.

He was flown to Athens by helicopter from the nearby island of Skiathos, and interviewed for more than six hours before police announced that he was a suspect.

Police in Athens said data from Anagnostopoulos' mobile phones, smartwatch and cameras suggested there were inconsistencies in his account.

Nikos Rigas, the deputy chair of the police officers' association of Athens, told state TV: "(The suspect) tried to create a crime scene environment that looked convincing: The dog was killed, and his baby was placed next to the body of the murdered mother," Mr Rigas said.

“Everything was staged for the crime scene to look like the scene of a robbery,” Costas Hassiotis, director of the greater Athens homicide division said, adding that the suspect had tied his own hands and those of his dead wife.

Previous stories:

Hassiotis said forensic experts established the time a memory card had been removed from a security camera, adding to the evidence against the pilot.

Anagnostopoulos told reporters in May: “I wish no one ever goes through what we went through last night. It was a nightmare.

“We begged the thieves not to harm us. We told them where the money was and asked them to leave us alone. The police will catch them.”

He also posted on Instagram a photo of him and Crouch on a trip to Portugal and wrote: "Always together. Farewell, my love."