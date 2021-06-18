The polling stations in Iran have been open since early morning.

There were queues at some although other districts seemed quieter.

Some analysts predict turnout for these presidential elections could be less than 40%. In some ways what’s at stake today is more than just electing a President.

In the past the authorities have used turnout to argue that the system which governs the Islamic Republic is legitimate.

Iranians voting in a mosque for the presidential election.

One man I spoke to in a voting queue said he agreed with Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that it was people’s duty to vote.

But in a Tehran cafe some of those not voting today told me of their frustrations and fears.

One man in his 20s said he and his friends were boycotting the elections. He told me his generation were worried what the future could bring if the election is won by Ebrahim Raisi.

Voters cast their ballots for the presidential election.

The hardliner and head of the judiciary is widely predicted to win.

One woman told me she wasn’t voting and felt depressed about the direction Iran was taking.

When I asked her if she wanted to talk on camera she told me that it was too dangerous for her to do so.

The results of the Presidential elections are expected tomorrow.