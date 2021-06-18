Lib Dems secure historic by-election win in Chesham and Amersham

Boris Johnson’s Tories have suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats secured a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.

Lib Dem Sarah Green is the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which has been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.

The contest was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister Dame Cheryl Gillan, who took the seat with a majority of 16,233 in the 2019 general election – some 55% of the vote.

The stunning result saw Ms Green defeat Tory Peter Fleet by a majority of 8,028.

Ms Green said she was “humbled by the faith you have placed in me” and promised she would hold the Government to account.

“This Conservative Party has taken people across the country for granted for far too long,” she said.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said his party secured a huge swing of 25 points to win Chesham and Amersham, claiming: “The Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble.”

He said: “This is a huge victory for the Liberal Democrats. The people of Chesham and Amersham have sent a shockwave through British politics.

“We were told it was impossible for any party to beat the Tories here in Buckinghamshire. We were told this seat was too safe and the Tories too strong. This Liberal Democrat win has proved them utterly wrong.

“Across the south, the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble. Here and in great swathes of the country, only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives and breach their Blue Wall."

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said "across the south, the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble." Credit: PA

He also tweeted his congratulations to Sarah Green.