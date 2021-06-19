26 arrests made in London after England v Scotland draw

Police arrested 26 people in London as they dealt with football fans following the much-anticipated England v Scotland Euros match.

Massive crowds congregated in Leicester Square in central London before and after the goalless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted: “No Scotland, no party”.

The Metropolitan Police said 26 males had been arrested as part of the overall policing operation.

The arrests included for public order, possession of an offensive weapon, drunk and disorderly behaviour and the assault of a police officer, who suffered minor injuries.

Fans leave Wembley Stadium after the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland. Credit: PA

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

A host of arrests were made earlier in the day, with a spokesman for the force revealing the offences included possession of drugs and racial aggravation.