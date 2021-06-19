Police arrested 30 people in London as they dealt with football fans following the much-anticipated England v Scotland Euros match.

The force said 25 of the arrests were in central London, while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Massive crowds congregated in Leicester Square in central London before and after the goalless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted: “No Scotland, no party”.

The Metropolitan Police said 30 people had been arrested as part of the overall policing operation.

They say there were 13 arrests for public order offences, six for drunk and disorderly behaviour, four for assault on police, three for assault, two related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.

Fans leave Wembley Stadium after the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland. Credit: PA

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

A host of arrests were made earlier in the day, with a spokesman for the force revealing offences included possession of drugs and racial aggravation.