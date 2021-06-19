More than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the UK government in the last 24 hours, while the number of reported deaths remain low.

According to government data, there were 10,321 more positive tests. This brings the UK's total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,620,968.

Meanwhile, data reports 14 more people who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The UK's Covid-19 death toll is now at 127,970.

There were 1,316 coronavirus patients in hospital, as of Thursday, and 210 were on ventilation. On Tuesday, there were 226 new patients admitted.

England

In England, there were 8,954 new infections reported in the last 24 hours - bringing the total number of infections to 4,028,664.

And 12 more deaths were reported, taking the nation's Covid death toll to 112,551.

Wales

There were no further deaths nor cases reported in Wales in the last 24 hours.

The nation has a Covid death toll of 5,572 and it has recorded 214,545 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus: What you need to know - Listen in for the latest information, advice and analysis on the pandemic

Scotland

In Scotland, there were 1,209 more infections recorded. The country has a total of 253,120 positive cases since the start of last year.

Meanwhile, two Covid deaths were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland to 7,692.

Northern Ireland

A total of 158 new infections were recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of positive tests to 124,639.

There were no new deaths reported. The country has a Covid death toll of 2,155.