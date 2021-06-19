The Queen looked delighted as her horses came close to winning upon her return to the Royal Ascot since 2019.

The Queen did not attend last year's Berkshire meet as it was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 95-year-old monarch arrived at the Parade Ring at 2pm on Saturday. She cheered on her four horses: Reach For The Moon, Tactical, Light Refrain and King's Lynn.

Reach For The Moon finished a close second during the Chesham Stakes race at 2.30pm. And King's Lynn finished third in The Wokingham Stakes race.

The Queen with her racing manager John Warren Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The Queen was not seen in the royal box during the day as she chose to watch the races privately. However, she had the chance to inspect her four horses in the Parade Ring after they crossed the finish line.

She left the event in the afternoon with a wide smile as she waved at the cheering crowd, appearing to have enjoyed her day at the races.

The Queen with racing manager John Warren and jockey Frankie Dettori Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Punters like to bet on the colour of the Queen’s hat, and this year, bookmakers said the most popular predictions were blue and green due to the change in weather.

Nicola McGeady, of Ladbrokes, said: “Punters could finally enjoy a flutter on the colour of the Queen’s hat after waiting patiently for her arrival all week.

“Green was the colour that attracted the majority of bets, so plenty of punters have got the day off to a great start.”

The Royal Rota podcast: Kate's Centre for Early Childhood and the royals head to the races