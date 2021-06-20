Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcome twins

Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett revealed they recently welcomed twins.

The former Olympic sprinter, 34, shared a family photo on his Instagram account that showed two new additions to the family.

Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt were wrapped in blankets and laid in baskets next to their big sister Olympia, who wore a pink dress.

Parents Usain and Kasi are seen smiling as they sat with their three children.

Businesswoman Kasi, 30, also posted similar photos on her Instagram account as she wished Usain a happy Father's Day.

Her post read: "Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt

"You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

Usain and Kasi have been dating for six years and welcomed their daughter Olympia in June 2020.

7News DC reporter Anna-Lysa Gayle congratulated the couple on the birth of their twins.

She tweeted: "Looks like #UsainBolt & Kasi B recently welcomed twins. Congratulations.

"Names according to Kasi’s post: Saint Leo & Thunder Bolt."