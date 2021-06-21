Play video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played down suggestions restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted because of rising rates of vaccination against coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the PM said: "I want to stress that this is going to be - whatever happens - a difficult year for travel.

"There will be hassle, there will be delays, I am afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in."

Mr Johnson did say it was "very important we look at the opportunities for all of us over the coming months from two jabs" after suggestions quarantine periods could be shortened or removed for those fully vaccinated against the virus.