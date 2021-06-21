It is "unlikely" Covid lockdown restrictions in England will end before July 19, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

The lifting of coronavirus measures has been delayed from June 21 to July 19, Boris Johnson announced last week due to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

But, the prime minister said there would be a review after two weeks.

However, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News he did not expect that to lead to an earlier relaxation of the current rules.

"I would always err on the side of caution and I would look to July 19. It could be before but I think that is unlikely. Generally we have stuck to the dates we have set," he said.

"I think now I am very focused on July 19."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Number 10 said the two week review was "unlikely" to result in an earlier unlocking since the delay to Stage 4 was announced last week.

However, a relaxation to the number of people that can attend weddings and funerals will take place - removing the 30-person cap for weddings, with venues instead asked to limit numbers based on space required to enforce social distancing measures.

It comes as more than one million Covid-19 jabs were booked in just two days after the NHS opened its vaccination programme to all remaining adults in England.

A total of 1,008,472 appointments were arranged over Friday and Saturday through the booking service, NHS England said – an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second.

More than half the UK population has now had at least one Covid jab. Credit: PA

The full figure is likely to be higher as it does not include appointments at local GP-led vaccination services or people getting the jab at walk-in centres.

The NHS has now administered around 62 million doses since Margaret Keenan became the first member of the public to get a jab on December 8.

Four in five adults have now received their first vaccination, according to NHS England figures – with three in five having both.

Public Health England’s Covid-19 director Dr Susan Hopkins said on Sunday she hoped all people over 40 could get their vaccine before the full easing of lockdown restrictions planned for July 19.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “It is fantastic to see so many young people coming forward to play their part, protecting themselves, their friends and their family – nearly nine million people in their twenties and thirties have now had their first dose.”