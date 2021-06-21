The UK government is under intense pressure to ease Covid travel restrictions on overseas holidays as figures reveal there is a low number of infections for those returning from the amber list countries.

Fewer than one in 200 travellers from amber list countries are testing positive for coronavirus on their return, data from Test and Trace shows.

In total, 89 of 23,465 travellers who arrived in the UK from an amber list country between 20 May and 9 June tested positive for the virus, a rate of around 0.4%, The Times has reported.

There were no positive cases brought into the UK from 151 of the 167 amber list nations between 20 May and 9 June.

Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Figures from NHS Test and Trace also reveal no "variants of concern" were reported in any passenger returning from an amber list destination.

However, the government has warned not all of the results had yet been sequenced - which means variants could be detected in the passengers' swabs at any time.

The traffic light system was introduced in May in order to reopen international travel, with the UK classifying countries as red, amber or green with accompanying restrictions of varying severity for returning travellers.

The government said people should only be going on holiday to green list countries, but only 11 destinations remain on the list, after Portugal moved to the amber list earlier this month.

What are the rules for people returning from each category?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, said: "It’s time British people were able to reap the benefits of the vaccines and for us to get the travel industry moving."

Meanwhile, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said on Monday hospital admissions due to Covid are rising but quite slowly.

Spain is currently on the Amber travel list so people returning from those countries must self-isolate at home for 10 days. Credit: AP

Mr Hopson told Times Radio: "Two weeks ago, on June 4, we had 800 Covid-19 patients in hospital; as of Friday it was 1,170.

"In November there were 14,700 and (in the) January/February peak, there were 34,000 people in hospitals with Covid-19.

"It’s rising relatively slowly but it’s nowhere near anything like the kind of numbers we’ve had in previous waves.

"In terms of who is coming into hospital, it tends to be younger people, people who haven’t been vaccinated, and it’s very, very few people who’ve had double vaccinations and the chance to have that two- to three-week protection build-up.

"So that’s why we’re continuing to say with increasing optimism that the vaccines have broken the chain between the community infections with Covid-19, and the very high level of hospitalisations that we’ve seen in previous waves."

