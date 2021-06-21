How the UK's top YouTube magician left our correspondent speechless

Play video

It may appear hard to believe, but one teenager from Oldham has become the UK's top YouTuber.

Self-taught magician Dan Rhodes, 17, has millions of followers and his best tricks can be viewed billions of times.

And here he is leaving ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner speechless with a card trick.

He said he spent much of his youth spending "hours and hours and hours" watching magic tricks on YouTube to teach himself magic.

To satisfy his followers, he develops and posts at least five tricks a day.