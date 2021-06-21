Scotland's Billy Gilmour to miss crucial Euro 2020 clash after testing positive for Covid
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2020 vital game with Croatia, the Scottish Football Association has announced.
It is a blow for the Chelsea player who put in a man of the match display against England and will be a big loss for the final group match which will decide Scotland's Euros fate.
A statement read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.
"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."
The Champions League winner had a breakthrough season at Chelsea and is tipped to be a focal point in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for years to come.