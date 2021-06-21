Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2020 vital game with Croatia, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

It is a blow for the Chelsea player who put in a man of the match display against England and will be a big loss for the final group match which will decide Scotland's Euros fate.

A statement read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

The Champions League winner had a breakthrough season at Chelsea and is tipped to be a focal point in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for years to come.