The mum of a young man who lost his life after an e-scooter crash “hoped for a miracle” before her son’s life machine was switched off.

Shakur Pinnock, 20, suffered multiple serious injuries, including a fractured skull, two severed arteries, a broken jaw and punctured lungs after a collision with a car in Wolverhampton on June 12.

Days later, mum Celine Fraser-Pinnock was told by a doctor his life support machine is running to give her time – not her son, whose injuries were too serious.

Ms Fraser-Pinnock, who is calling for greater regulation of e-scooters and says she now wishes she told Shakur not to buy one, told ITV News she pleaded with the doctor.

Tributes have been left outside Shakur's home.

“I wanted to know that everything is done possible because I know people have gone into comas for a long period of time… miracles do happen,” she said.

“So I was beseeching and pleading to the doctor really, I even used the word please, do not turn off the machines or anything.

“And that’s when I started going to social media and asking for prayer. And then he looked at me and he says ‘I’m not giving Shaky time, I’m giving you time’.

“So, you just think about it. And I did thank him because at least we still got that time.”

Shakur was a 'fun-loving' and 'caring' young man. Credit: Family handout

Ms Fraser-Pinnock’s world was turned upside down on Saturday, June 12, when two police officers knocked on her door.

While at first she was “nonchalant”, she quickly realised something serious had happened when they asked to come in.

She was then taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which was a 45-minute drive but felt like “hours”.

“In my head I’m thinking he’s gone,” she said. Shakur died six days later.

Shakur’s girlfriend, Chanté Hoosang, was a passenger on the e-scooter and was also seriously injured in the crash.

Ms Fraser-Pinnock said she thinks Chanté’s “mental and emotional state” is worse than her physical pain.

Chanté, who was Shakur’s first girlfriend and he her first boyfriend, was given the chance to hold his hand one last time before his life support machine was turned off.

With permission from Ms Fraser-Pinnock, this was their last picture together.

Chanté was given the chance to hold Shakur's hand one last time. Credit: Family handout

“When I went there and visited him, I would call her name to him, I said Chanté loves you,” she added.

Ms Fraser-Pinnock said she wants people to remember her son as the “fun-loving” and “caring” young man he was – and that part of his legacy should be greater regulation of e-scooters.

She wants “Shak’s law” to stipulate all e-scooter drivers to wear helmets.

“I would say do not buy an e-scooter, me personally, that’s exactly what I would have said,” she said, asked if she would have done anything differently.

“With the people selling the scooters… they need to know how to regulate it.They need something, warnings or lessons to go through.”