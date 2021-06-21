US Navy test new warship with explosions in The Atlantic

Play video

A new US Navy warship had a number of explosives set off next to it on Friday to ensure it could handle the shocks.

The explosions took place off the East Coast in the Atlantic as the USS Gerald R. Ford completed its first full trials.

To indicate the strength of the explosions, they were registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake about 161km off the coast of Florida.

All new ship designs are tested against explosions to ensure the can stand up to potential war scenarios in the future.

The warship is 333m long, 77m high and has a displacement of 100,000 tonnes.