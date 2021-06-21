Wales will play Denmark in the knockout phase of Euro 2020 with Monday's results also seeing England secure a spot in the next phase of the tournament regardless of the outcome of their last game.

Denmark beat Russia on Monday evening 4-1, securing their place in the next round after a difficult start to the competition for the Scandanavian team which saw Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch and losing their first two games.

They will now join Belgium, who won all three of their games, as the two countries to qualify from group B.

Denmark managed to reach the next stage of the competition despite losing their first two games. Credit: PA

Wales came second in group A behind Italy and will face Denmark on Saturday 26.

Monday night's results also mean England qualify for the knockout phase of Euro 2020 after results in Groups B and C ensured Gareth Southgate’s side would finish as – at worst – one of the four best third-placed teams.

The four best third-placed teams from the six groups at the rearranged Euros progress to the round of 16.England currently has four points in their group and Monday’s results saw Ukraine and Finland finish third in their respective groups on three points apiece.

The Three Lions are currently tied pointwise with the Czech Republic in group D but are in second place due to goal difference.

The decider between the two teams will take place on Tuesday.

England needs to win at Wembley to go through as group winners and a positive result is required to finish in the top two, but any stress over qualification has been removed.

At the bottom of group D, Scotland and Croatia are vying for their spot in the next stage of the competition and will face each other on Tuesday. If Scotland win, they will also make it through the last 16.

Both England and Scotland's preparations were made harder on Monday when Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19, which meant England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had to enter self-isolation after coming in contact with him.