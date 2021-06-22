Android mobile phone users in the UK may get a shock "siren-like" alert between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, the government has said.

"Some mobile phone networks in the UK are testing emergency alerts between 1pm and 2pm," the gov.uk website reads.

"If you have an Android device, there’s a small chance you may get a test alert. Your device may make a loud siren-like sound."

The sound will be accompanied by a message, which will say: "This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts"

The government has released an image of what an emergency alert looks like. Credit: gov.uk

What are emergency alerts?

The UK government is testing a new service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby. It's expected the service will be launched during "summer 2021". "In an emergency, your phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe," the gov.uk site says. You may get alerts about: severe flooding , fires , explosions , terrorist incidents and public health emergencies.

Emergency alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, and agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.

The government says, "for most people, the chance of receiving an alert will be low".

Will there be any more planned tests?

If you live in Reading, you may receive a test alert between 1pm and 2pm on June 29.

Both Android and iPhone users may receive the notification.

How can I opt out of emergency alerts?

According to the government, you can opt out of emergency alerts, provided they are not the "most important" ones.

The government recommends you keep all emergency alerts switched on "for your own safety".

Both Android and iPhone users can opt out by searching their settings for "emergency alerts" and turning off "severe alerts".