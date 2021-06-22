The government is "working on" plans for quarantine-free travel for Britons, who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine, from amber list countries.

Matt Hancock confirmed ministers are looking at how to scrap the requirement for people to isolate for 10 days on return from an amber list destination.

He said he is "in favour of moving forward in this area" and replacing quarantine with daily testing.

Mr Hancock told Sky News: "This hasn't been clinically advised yet, we're working on it...when I'm in a position to be able to say something then we will do."

"But it's absolutely something we're working on and it's something I want to see," he added.

He continued: "We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.

"After all, that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that’s why it’s so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab."

Mr Hancock also said the main NHS App, which is different from the Covid-19 App, is "important" as countries are likely to need proof of vaccination status of Britons travelling abroad.

"We can now, all of us, see our vaccine status, see your testing status, on the NHS App," he told Sky News.

He added: "Six million people have now downloaded the main NHS App and on that you can show whether you have had the jabs.

"It’s important because we know other countries are going to say that they want proof that you have been vaccinated before you go.

"So, when travel is opened up, we are going to make sure people have got that ability to prove it."

The Health Secretary also said the government is "on track" for the July 19 easing of restrictions in England, but acknowledged that opening up travel abroad is "more difficult".

He told Sky News: "Thankfully, because of the vaccination programme, we have been able to free up a huge number of the restrictions here at home.

"We are on track to deliver the Step 4, the further openings, on July 19, which is good."

Mr Hancock added: "We are also looking to see how we can replace the protections that are currently there with the restrictions with protections that come from the vaccine, with respect to international travel as well.

"But it is more difficult freeing up international travel."

On Monday, Boris Johnson played down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted.

Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister said: "I want to stress that this is going to be – whatever happens – a difficult year for travel.

"There will be hassle, there will be delays, I am afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in."

People returning from a green list country are not required to enter quarantine, but there are no major viable tourist destinations in that tier following the removal of Portugal.

The amber list includes most popular summer hotspots such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece.

The first "checkpoint" review since the traffic light system was introduced is due to take place on June 28.

