The dating app Bumble, where women make the first move, has temporarily closed all of its offices this week to give around 700 of their staff a much-needed break to combat burnout.

Bumble's Senior PR Manager, Rosanna Sacks, told ITV News the week-long break will "give teams around the world an opportunity to shut off".

She said: "Like everyone, our global team has had a very challenging time during the pandemic.

"As vaccination rates have increased and restrictions have begun to ease, we wanted to give our teams around the world an opportunity to shut off and focus on themselves for a week."

The company's head of editorial content praised Bumble's founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's decision to give staff a paid holiday to combat workplace stress.

Bumble's founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has been praised for her decision to let around 700 staff have a week of paid holiday. Credit: AP

Clare O'Connor said, in a now-deleted tweet, managers had "correctly intuited our collective burnout".

She added the break feels like a "big deal", particularly in the United States - where annual leave is "notoriously scarce".

During the pandemic, dating apps have had to quickly adapt to keep users engaged as people have been isolated from their friends and family.

In-person dates went virtual as online Zoom coffee/cocktail dates and Netflix parties filled after-hours schedules.

Bumble has had a busier year than most firms, with a rapid growth in people joining the dating app over the pandemic and as restrictions continue to ease.

The number of paid users across Bumble and Badoo, which Bumble also owns, spiked by 30% in the three months to 31 March, compared with the same period last year, according to its most recent set of results.

Bumble founder Wolfe Herd also became the world's youngest female self-made billionaire this year at the age of 31, as well as the youngest woman to take a company public.

Bumble staff will be back to work from June 28.