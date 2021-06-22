England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell must isolate until the end of Monday, after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour who later tested positive for Covid-19.

It means the two Chelsea players will miss Wednesday night's game against the Czech Republic.

Both players, along with the rest of the England team, all provided negative lateral flow tests on Monday.

The pair interacted with Chelsea teammate Gilmour following England and Scotland's draw on Friday.

Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Euro 2020 vital game with Croatia, the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday.

Mount and Chilwell's isolation will provide an incentive for England to win their match tonight, if they do and they finish top of the group then both players will be out of isolation for the team's next game.

However, if England are beaten by the Czech Republic and they finish second in the group, then the next game will be on Monday, the final day of the pair's isolation.

What does England have lined up after the game against the Czech Republic?

A statement from the FA confirmed Mount and Chilwell must isolate until the end of June 28 and said the decision had "been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

"The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive test following last Friday’s match.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

"Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate."

Gilmour will be a huge loss for Scotland, having put in a man of the match display against England, for the final group match which will decide Scotland's Euros fate.

Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid and is now in self-isolation Credit: PA

A statement read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

The Champions League winner had a breakthrough season at Chelsea and is tipped to be a focal point in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for years to come.

Scotland have not been instructed to put any other players into self-isolation following Gilmour’s positive test.

When asked about the coronavirus protocols, manager Clarke said: “It’s not my department. My department is getting the team ready for a massive game against Croatia and that’s what I have been concentrating on.”

On Gilmour, manager Clarke said: “He’s upset, as you would expect. He has no symptoms, hopefully his health will hold up.

“Billy would have started the game and now he won’t so it’s a chance for someone else to come into the team and make themselves a national hero.”