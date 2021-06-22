Play video

Scotland head into their final group match, ITV News Reporter Sangita Lal reports

Scotland take on Croatia in their final Euro 2020 Group D fixture on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are the only team who have not scored yet in the tournament and they will need to find the net at least once in order to progress to the last 16, but that’s the same for Croatia – both are in need of a win.

Scotland have one point from two matches following a defeat by the Czech Republic and a goalless draw against England.

England also play their final group stage game on Tuesday night against the Czech Republic, however their qualification for the knockouts is secure following results elsewhere.

Victory would put Scotland on four points and they could even finish second ahead of England if the Czechs win at Wembley and Scotland turn around their three-goal disadvantage against the Auld Enemy.

Scotland's manager Steve Clarke is hoping for a win. Credit: PA

Scotland have never qualified out of the group stage of a major finals, which includes eight World Cups and two Europeans Championships and so all eyes are on the home nation.

Clarke called the match against Croatia – 2018 World Cup finalists - a “big occasion”.

“Basically, it’s a cup final for both teams, both teams have to win,” he told ITV News.

“I’m intrigued into tactically how the game is going to work out, I’ve got a little feeling at some stage in the game, tactics are going to out the window and it could become like an open basketball game end to end, with both teams trying to get the winner, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Excitement is also building at Andy Robertson’s old school in Glasgow, with pupils wishing the Scottish captain luck ahead of the clash.

Student Rory McDonald told ITV News: “It's exciting, I’ve never witnessed them at an international tournament before, it will be good to see the boys out there.”

While Lucy Holmes said: “I’m a bit nervous but I’ll just be watching at home, with the family, but yeah cant wait.”

But Scotland are a man down after midfield Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he will have to self-isolate for 10 days and miss the Croatia game.

Despite the setback, former England manager Glenn Hoddle believes Scotland has what it takes to win.

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle believes victory is on the cards for Scotland

He told ITV News: “I don’t’ think Croatia are the side they were three years ago in the World Cup, so it's an interesting scenario.

“Scotland haven’t scored, yet they still have a chance of qualifying. I think Steve Clarke has done a fabulous job with the squad he has got. He is getting the absolute extreme and the best out of them, and I think with the fans there as well, there's a little bit of excitement and atmosphere.

“I think Scotland can do it tonight, and it would be great if England, Scotland and Wales get through to the knockout stages, it would be wonderful for everyone.”