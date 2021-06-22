The Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley will see the largest crowds gathered at a sporting event in 15 months, after the government announced more than 60,000 fans will be able to attend.

Capacity for the matches at Wembley Stadium has been increased to 75% meaning more than 60,000 fans will be able to watch the games live.

The possibility of hosting the games at Wembley had been under doubt, after concerns the lack of agreement over quarantine-free travel for officials could see the matches switched to Hungary.

The announcement did not include plans for whether international fans and officials would be able to avoid quarantine.

ITV News understands discussions are ongoing between the government and Uefa and that international fans should expect an announcement later this week.

All ticket holders at Wembley will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination – two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

“We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020,” said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Mr Dowden added the "finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."

Uefa had stressed on Tuesday there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of increased capacity.

“It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley,” he said.

“The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road."