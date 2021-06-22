England and Scotland face their final group Euro matches on Tuesday night, as the Three Lions face Czech Republic and Scotland will be up against Croatia.

It will be a tense night for the Tartan Army as Scotland have to beat Croatia in order to progress to the round of 16. But regardless of the result tonight, the Three Lions are through to the next round.

Here's everything you need to know about the matches, the time, the TV channel and how you can enjoy the match in a Covid-safe way:

What channel is showing the England v Czech Republic and Scotland v Croatia games?

The England v Czech Republic will be shown live on ITV, ITV2, and STV - coverage begins at 7pm on Tuesday, and kick-off is at 8pm.

The Scotland v Croatia game will be shown live on ITV4 - coverage begins at 7pm on Tuesday and kick-off is at 8pm.

Both games can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

What time are the games?

Both England v Czech Republic and Scotland v Croatia will kick-off on Tuesday, 22 June at 8pm BST.

The England game will be played at Wembley Stadium and the Scotland game will take place at Hampden Park.

Can I go to the pub with my mates to watch the match?

In England, up to six people from different households (or a group of any size from two households) can meet in a pub.

However, in Scotland this may be different depending on where you are and the Covid alert level of that area.

In Level Zero areas - including Orkney, Shetland and all islands in the Highlands (except Skye) - 10 people from four households can meet indoors.

In Level One areas - including Aberdeen, Borders, Falkirk, Fife - eight people from three households can meet indoors.

In Level Two areas - including Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling - six people from three households can meet indoors.

In Level Two areas of Scotland, including Euro 2020 host city Glasgow, pubs must operate two-hour pre-booked slots and close indoors at 10.30pm BST.

Credit: PA

Are there any fan zones that I can go to watch the game?

The official UEFA fan zone in England is in central London at Trafalgar Square.

Entry is free, however tickets for England's game on June 22 have been allocated via a ballot with the majority going to London key-workers.

The tickets for the other matches, when England progresses to the ground of 16, will be allocated via a public ballot, which opens at 9am on Wednesday June 23.

The fan zone will screen all England games plus the semi-finals and final.

The official UEFA fan zone in Scotland is in Glasgow Green and is open every day throughout the tournament and is a largely seated venue.

Fans celebrate after the England v Scotland UEFA Euro 2020 match at the fan zone in Glasgow. Credit: PA

Can I go to a mates house to watch the match? How many people are allowed?

Yes. However the Covid rules differ between countries.

If you are meeting indoors or outdoors you should maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly.

In England, up to six people from multiple houses (or two households of any size) can gather inside - up to 30 people outdoors.

In Scotland, domestic indoor and outdoor rules depend on which Covid alert level your area is in.

In Level Zero areas 10 people from four households can meet indoors

In Level One areas eight people from three households can meet indoors

In Level Two areas six people from three households can meet indoors

What about the other nations?

In Wales, an exclusive extended household of up to three households can mix in private homes and up to 30 people outdoors.

In Northern Ireland, up to six people from two households can meet in a private home - up to 15 people from three households can meet in private gardens.