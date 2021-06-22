Play video

ITV News understands the government has spoken directly to Amazon about our investigation into how the online retail giant destroys many unsold or returned goods.

As the fallout from the issues raised by our findings - such as the scrapping of laptops that could be donated to children - continues, the world's biggest online retailer has found itself under pressure.

Our investigation showed unsold items, most being perfectly useable, marked out for destruction, which has compelled the government to speak to Amazon directly.

Chelaine Young, a mother from south London, was in desperate need of a laptop to home-school her children.

Chelaine Young's children took lesson from her phone.

"I think it’s absolutely disgusting, in lockdown we’ve obviously had to do remote learning," she told ITV News.

"Amazon throwing away so many electronic devices that could go towards different families, social care homes and it could help so many other families rather than just throwing it away and just disregarding it, it’s terrible."

For months, her children had lessons via her phone. Damian Griffiths from Catbytes, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes digital learning in south London communities, said it is a "complete waste".

Undercover filming from inside Amazon's Dunfermline warehouse reveals the sheer scale of waste, which includes Smart TVs, laptops, books and thousands of sealed face masks – all sorted into boxes marked “destroy”.

Greenpeace's Sam Chetan Welsh described it as "an unimaginable amount of unnecessary waste".

He added: "As long as Amazon’s business model relies on this kind of disposal culture, things are only going to get worse. The government must step in and bring in legislation immediately.”

Amazon, which is not doing anything illegal in destroying unsold items, said: “We are working towards a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organisations or recycle any unsold products.

"No items are sent to landfill in the UK. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery, but we're working hard to drive the number of times this happens down to zero.”

Philip Dunne, who is the chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, slammed Amazon over its "scandal".

He told ITV News: "Amazon appeared before the Environmental Audit Select Committee last year and proclaimed their sustainability credentials.

"What your report uncovers is a truly astonishing degree of waste of resources. And if true, it is a scandal that Amazon have got to address."

He added: "What this reveals, if true, is that this global online giant is consuming resources on this planet in a completely unsustainable way.

"Of course, some products get returned and need to be dealt with but to have pristine product in its packaging, never sold to consumers and then destroyed either to incineration or potentially to landfill is a completely outrageous, despoilation of the planet.

"Quite frankly, Mr Bezos should spend less time daydreaming about going into space and more time sorting out the environmental damage his company is doing to the planet."