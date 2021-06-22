MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be the next leader of the DUP after being the only person to be nominated for the position following a period of turmoil for the party.

Confirming Sir Jeffrey will be the new leader, party chairman Lord Morrow said: "I can confirm that I have received one valid nomination, that being from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

"Following the completion of our party processes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party."

The announcement follows a turbulent two months for the DUP that saw former leader Arlene Foster resign after an internal heave against her and her successor Mr Poots follow suit after just three weeks in the post.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said: "The task ahead is great. I do not underestimate the challenge, but I know the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

"I have the vision to lead unionism into its second century, by embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise their family.

"I have the vision to unite Northern Ireland and heal the divisions of the past.

"We don't move forward by ignoring our past but by remembering and learning.

"I have the vision to lead a Democratic Unionist team who will inspire and command the confidence of those we are privileged to represent."

Sir Jeffrey narrowly lost to Mr Poots in the first leadership contest in the DUP's history.

During the last campaign, Sir Jeffrey vowed to quit as an MP in Westminster to return to the Assembly and take up the role of First Minister.

If that were to happen, it would mean a Westminster by-election in Lagan Valley, a seat held by Sir Jeffrey since 1997.

