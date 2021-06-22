Play video

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar sat down with Terry Hall to hear about how he's celebrating Coventry

In 1981, The Specials sang of a 'Ghost Town' - lamenting the social and economics problems facing some of the UK's hardest hit towns and cities.

Now 40 years later, that message rings true once more with the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic clear in many areas.

The City of Culture celebrations in Coventry hope to change that, with the help of the band that hailed from the city.

In full: Nina Nannar speaks to The Specials lead singer Terry Hall

Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, is curating a four day festival for the city of his birth scheduled to go ahead at the end of July.

He told ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar that the City of Culture award is a huge boost for Coventry - but now more than ever the North/South divide is clear.

"It's great that this is the City of Culture, because maybe it will highlight something," Hall said.

"But I think future City of Cultures should just be based in the North really, forget the South - they're all right."

