Play video

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

The lockdowns of the past year or so have sparked all kinds of creativity.

For six of the brightest young adult authors, it provided the chance to come together and write all too often untold tales.

Blackout tells the stories of 13 black teenagers, whose love lives play out in the darkness of a New York City power cut.

And who better to pass verdict on its positive message than pupils at a London school where Michelle Obama inspired students to dream big?

Listen to our Unscripted arts podcast: