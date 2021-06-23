Watch Boris Johnson face MPs at Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by MPs at Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions amid protests from the travel industry to reopen the sector.

The government have been criticised for not allowing more travel abroad with no viable tourist destinations presently on the coronavirus green list.

Industry body Abta estimate that 800 people - including travel agents, pilots and cabin crew - will gather outside the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday to protest against government's travel policy.

Some 200 will meet at an event in Holyrood, Edinburgh, 100 will assemble in Belfast, and a virtual meeting will take place for campaigners in Wales.

Abta estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have been lost during the coronavirus pandemic or are at risk.

It accused ministers of failing to deliver a restart to travel, by "undermining" the traffic light system.

There are no viable major tourist destinations on the quarantine-free green list, and the government has urged people to avoid holidays to locations on the amber list.

