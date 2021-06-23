Play video

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener reports on the pressure the travel industry has placed on the government

Pilots who've been grounded for months have been out on the runways of some regional airports - and outside Parliament - demanding ministers ease restrictions on foreign travel. "That's what they've promised," First Officer Adam Walker told me. "If you get vaccinated, you can have your freedoms back and that's what we need them to deliver on." So will they? I understand a final decision on when and how travel will change this summer will be made tomorrow.

In an interview for ITV News, the transport secretary Grant Shapps indicated he had accepted, in principle, that people who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to go abroad without having to quarantine on their return. "Of course, double vaccination is the whole point. That's why we're in this game," he told me. But he also stressed that the government were listening to what the scientists are saying. The fact that there were more than 16,000 new Covid cases on Wednesday may give them pause for thought.

