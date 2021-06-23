Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi will lead a Downing Street update on coronavirus at 5pm on Wednesday, Number 10 has confirmed.

The update will focus on encouraging the uptake of the vaccine.

It has not yet been announced which advisors will appear alongside Mr Zahawi.

The government has opened vaccine appointments to everyone over the age of 18 in England in an attempt to get as high a level of vaccination as possible before the planned easing of lockdown restrictions on July 19.

It comes as new data suggests more than 85% of adults in England, Wales and Northern Ireland now have some protection - caused by either having had coronavirus or the vaccine - against Covid-19.

Scotland has the lowest levels of coronavirus protection with 79.1% of adults estimated to have antibodies in their bloodstream.

